Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,850 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc's holdings in Vistra were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Seas Capital LP increased its holdings in Vistra by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 249,707 shares of the company's stock worth $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 79,707 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Vistra by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,123 shares of the company's stock worth $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 26,123 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $7,497,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Vistra by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 56,800 shares of the company's stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $824,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,368,825.60. The trade was a 25.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Trading Down 0.0%

VST opened at $148.72 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $132.66 and a one year high of $219.82. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $154.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.13.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%.The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.229 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Further Reading

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