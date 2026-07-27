Visualize Group LP Acquires Shares of 54,240 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Visualize Group LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 54,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,493,000. Hilton Worldwide comprises 6.8% of Visualize Group LP's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 163.2% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $325.12 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.54 and a 52 week high of $358.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The company's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $376.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $324.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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