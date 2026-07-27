Visualize Group LP Raises Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Visualize Group LP grew its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,816 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Curtiss-Wright accounts for 11.4% of Visualize Group LP's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Visualize Group LP owned about 0.11% of Curtiss-Wright worth $27,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CW. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 140.0% in the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.91, for a total value of $165,640.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,983,029.42. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.72, for a total transaction of $1,804,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,739,270.48. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,119 shares of company stock worth $2,257,998 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $749.68 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $745.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $707.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12-month low of $464.91 and a 12-month high of $808.16.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.The firm had revenue of $913.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $724.00 to $768.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $775.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $773.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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