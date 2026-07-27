Visualize Group LP Takes $27.61 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Visualize Group LP purchased a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 96,300 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $27,612,000. Clean Harbors makes up approximately 11.4% of Visualize Group LP's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Visualize Group LP owned 0.18% of Clean Harbors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,621 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $14,683,000 after buying an additional 22,827 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 370,875 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $86,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 94.4% during the first quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 16,997 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $938,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 86.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 63,104 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $14,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,176 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CLH stock opened at $304.14 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.34 and a 1-year high of $316.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Clean Harbors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $346.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.92.

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Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $225,803.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,832.21. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report).

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