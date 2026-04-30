Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL - Free Report) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173,263 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 519,369 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 2.62% of Vital Farms worth $37,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 896.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company's stock.

Vital Farms Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $542.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.35. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $53.13.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.83 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company's revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In other news, Director Karl Khoury bought 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 119,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,107.05. This represents a 4.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,321,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $128,509,792.70. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VITL shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $55.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VITL

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms' supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

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