Vivaldi Capital Management LP Has $18.61 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,010 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 25,403 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner comprises 2.6% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of BorgWarner worth $18,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 9,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 899 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BorgWarner from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $81.00 price target on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on BWA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $221,725.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 57,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,663,403.80. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,482.60. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,310,115. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BWA opened at $64.41 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.98. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $78.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. BorgWarner's payout ratio is 40.24%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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