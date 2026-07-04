Vivid Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.72 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,352 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 756 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,037.12. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $313.55 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.11 and a 12 month high of $314.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company's fifty day moving average price is $290.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $344.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $324.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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