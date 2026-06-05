VMS Asset Management Limited Acquires Shares of 117,290 Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

VMS Asset Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 117,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,265,000. Robinhood Markets comprises 5.1% of VMS Asset Management Limited's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOOD. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $489,673.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 12,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,021,390.32. This represents a 32.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Shiv Verma sold 5,436 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $420,528.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,978.96. This trade represents a 10.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,765 shares of company stock valued at $40,191,940. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock opened at $88.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.10. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $106.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Meyer Malka bought 181,000 shares of Robinhood Markets at an average price of $83.45, a roughly $15.1 million insider purchase that investors often read as a strong vote of confidence in the company’s prospects.

Director Meyer Malka bought 181,000 shares of Robinhood Markets at an average price of $83.45, a roughly $15.1 million insider purchase that investors often read as a strong vote of confidence in the company’s prospects. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood is expanding its wealth-management push through TradePMR with an advisor referral network, AI tools, lending perks, and broader IPO access for RIAs, which could help drive higher-value client relationships and new revenue streams. Article Title

Robinhood is expanding its wealth-management push through TradePMR with an advisor referral network, AI tools, lending perks, and broader IPO access for RIAs, which could help drive higher-value client relationships and new revenue streams. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood’s move to open SpaceX IPO access to everyday investors highlights its strategy of widening product access and attracting more retail engagement, which could boost platform activity. Article Title

Robinhood’s move to open SpaceX IPO access to everyday investors highlights its strategy of widening product access and attracting more retail engagement, which could boost platform activity. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Robinhood to $105 from $95 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing the bullish case for the stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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