VMS Asset Management Limited Purchases New Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

VMS Asset Management Limited purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,966,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,759,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,272,000 after purchasing an additional 269,662 shares during the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the third quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:BE opened at $291.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business's 50 day moving average is $231.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.22. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $322.83. The company has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5,832.79 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

More Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BE shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

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Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 341,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,342,949. This trade represents a 9.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 323,777 shares of company stock worth $71,485,514 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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