VMS Asset Management Limited Takes $5.75 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

VMS Asset Management Limited bought a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,500 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,750,000. Oracle makes up about 2.2% of VMS Asset Management Limited's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm remains strong around Oracle’s AI infrastructure business, with articles highlighting the company as a major beneficiary of enterprise AI spending and noting that analysts see AI momentum staying strong. UBS also reportedly raised its price target to $285 ahead of earnings, reinforcing bullish sentiment.

Investor enthusiasm remains strong around Oracle’s AI infrastructure business, with articles highlighting the company as a major beneficiary of enterprise AI spending and noting that analysts see AI momentum staying strong. UBS also reportedly raised its price target to $285 ahead of earnings, reinforcing bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Options activity and commentary from bullish investors suggest traders are positioning for another strong earnings update, reflecting expectations that Oracle’s cloud and AI-related backlog could keep driving growth.

Options activity and commentary from bullish investors suggest traders are positioning for another strong earnings update, reflecting expectations that Oracle’s cloud and AI-related backlog could keep driving growth. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle is set to report fiscal fourth-quarter results on June 10, and several previews focused on whether the company can sustain its recent surge in AI-related demand and revenue growth.

Oracle is set to report fiscal fourth-quarter results on June 10, and several previews focused on whether the company can sustain its recent surge in AI-related demand and revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage also pointed out that Oracle was featured in broader “AI software stocks” and dividend-stock lists, which supports visibility but does not materially change the near-term investment thesis.

Media coverage also pointed out that Oracle was featured in broader “AI software stocks” and dividend-stock lists, which supports visibility but does not materially change the near-term investment thesis. Negative Sentiment: Shares have come under some pressure ahead of earnings as investors worry that Oracle’s aggressive AI spending could mean higher capital expenditures, more debt, weaker free cash flow, and slower near-term returns from the strategy.

Shares have come under some pressure ahead of earnings as investors worry that Oracle’s aggressive AI spending could mean higher capital expenditures, more debt, weaker free cash flow, and slower near-term returns from the strategy. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder litigation firm also announced an investigation into whether Oracle and certain executives adequately disclosed the risks tied to its AI spending plans, adding a legal overhang for the stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $236.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $680.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.30. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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