VMS Asset Management Limited Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

VMS Asset Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,729,000. Cloudflare makes up approximately 2.2% of VMS Asset Management Limited's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 693.3% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 105.6% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

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Cloudflare Stock Up 1.4%

NET stock opened at $269.18 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $212.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $276.82. The stock has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,076.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $639.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NET. KeyCorp downgraded Cloudflare from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cloudflare from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $239.08.

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Insider Activity

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.61, for a total value of $2,006,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 212,014 shares in the company, valued at $42,532,128.54. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Janel Riley sold 3,481 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.32, for a total value of $672,946.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,163 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,191.16. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 527,491 shares of company stock valued at $111,729,711. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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