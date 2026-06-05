Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

VMS Asset Management Limited Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Written by MarketBeat
June 5, 2026
Micron Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • VMS Asset Management Limited disclosed a new fourth-quarter stake in Micron Technology, buying 8,835 shares valued at about $2.52 million.
  • Wall Street remains broadly bullish on Micron, with multiple firms raising price targets sharply; the stock currently carries an average analyst rating of Buy and an average target of $641.97.
  • Micron posted strong quarterly results, beating estimates on both earnings and revenue, while also raising its dividend from $0.12 to $0.15 per share quarterly.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Micron Technology.

VMS Asset Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $641.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $996.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,089.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $607.64 and a 200 day moving average of $434.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Micron Technology Right Now?

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
By Thomas Hughes | May 31, 2026
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
By Jessica Mitacek | May 30, 2026
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
By Ryan Hasson | June 2, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX will mint billionaires. You won't be one of them.
SpaceX will mint billionaires. You won't be one of them.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
By Leo Miller | June 1, 2026
Apple’s Agentic AI Plans Could Be Its Biggest Growth Story Yet
Apple’s Agentic AI Plans Could Be Its Biggest Growth Story Yet
By Sam Quirke | May 29, 2026
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

These Stocks are Soaring. Don‘t Get Left Behind.
These Stocks are Soaring. Don't Get Left Behind.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines