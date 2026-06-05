VMS Asset Management Limited Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

VMS Asset Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $641.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $996.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,089.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $607.64 and a 200 day moving average of $434.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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