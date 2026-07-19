Vontier Corporation $VNT Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT - Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,603 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 137,750 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Vontier worth $27,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vontier by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,039 shares of the company's stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 42.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,140 shares of the company's stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 115,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 583,565 shares of the company's stock worth $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 62,040 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 19.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,486 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vontier Stock Down 0.7%

Vontier stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. Vontier Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $48.20.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Vontier had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Corporation will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 25.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Vontier's payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vontier from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus cut shares of Vontier from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vontier from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore set a $36.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vontier

About Vontier

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

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