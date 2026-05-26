Vontier Corporation $VNT Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT - Free Report) by 1,950.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,758 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 70,160 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.05% of Vontier worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vontier Stock Up 0.1%

Vontier stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Vontier Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Vontier had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $737.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 25.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Vontier's payout ratio is presently 3.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $36.00 target price on Vontier in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vontier from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Vontier from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VNT

About Vontier

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

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