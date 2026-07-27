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Vontier Corporation $VNT Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Vontier logo with Business Services background
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Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,512,775 shares of the company's stock after selling 103,843 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.78% of Vontier worth $89,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 7.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company's stock.

Vontier Price Performance

VNT opened at $30.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company's 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44. Vontier Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Vontier had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $737.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Corporation will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 25.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Vontier's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Evercore set a $36.00 price target on Vontier in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus lowered Vontier from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.89.

View Our Latest Report on Vontier

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vontier (NYSE:VNT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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