Vontier Corporation $VNT Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC cut its stake in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT - Free Report) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,977 shares of the company's stock after selling 50,451 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC's holdings in Vontier were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vontier by 212.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 948 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 22.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Vontier by 5,897.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vontier News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vontier this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vontier’s DRB unit was selected by Super Star Car Wash for a 118-site software transformation, highlighting continued demand for its automotive service technology and potentially supporting future revenue growth. Vontier's DRB Selected by Super Star Car Wash for 118-Site Software Transformation

Vontier’s DRB unit was selected by Super Star Car Wash for a 118-site software transformation, highlighting continued demand for its automotive service technology and potentially supporting future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Despite the quarter’s earnings miss, Vontier beat sales expectations, reporting $750.6 million in revenue versus estimates of $737.2 million, and reaffirmed full-year guidance, which may help reassure investors about underlying demand. Vontier earnings report

Despite the quarter’s earnings miss, Vontier beat sales expectations, reporting $750.6 million in revenue versus estimates of $737.2 million, and reaffirmed full-year guidance, which may help reassure investors about underlying demand. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays and KeyCorp both cut their price targets on VNT but kept “overweight” ratings, indicating analysts still see upside even after lowering near-term expectations. Barclays and KeyCorp price target updates

Barclays and KeyCorp both cut their price targets on VNT but kept “overweight” ratings, indicating analysts still see upside even after lowering near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Vontier’s Q1 EPS of $0.80 missed the $0.82 consensus, and management guided Q2 revenue and EPS below Wall Street expectations, a key reason the stock is trading lower today. Vontier earnings miss and guidance

Vontier’s Q1 EPS of $0.80 missed the $0.82 consensus, and management guided Q2 revenue and EPS below Wall Street expectations, a key reason the stock is trading lower today. Negative Sentiment: Vontier also announced it will sell a majority of Teletrac Navman for $220 million, a strategic portfolio move that may signal a shift away from slower-growth assets, but can create uncertainty in the near term. Vontier announces agreement to sell Teletrac Navman

Vontier Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of VNT stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78. Vontier Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.21 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Corporation will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Vontier's dividend payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vontier from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Vontier from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Vontier from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 target price on Vontier in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VNT

Vontier Profile

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

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