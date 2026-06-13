Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 476.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,046 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 358,785 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Verisk Analytics worth $97,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $224.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $237.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $183.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.94 and a 52 week high of $314.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 6,765 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $1,201,666.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 69,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,877.74. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,118,164.48. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,307 shares of company stock worth $3,076,222. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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