Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 340,965 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,216,429 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after selling 340,965 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.85% of Akamai Technologies worth $106,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,365 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 78,134 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 50,532 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $133.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $165.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.60. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total transaction of $311,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,027,099.70. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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