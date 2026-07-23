Vornado Realty Trust $VNO Holdings Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,264 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 39,648 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.18% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,648,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,789,601 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $59,558,000 after purchasing an additional 149,598 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24,536.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,824 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 62,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 959,086 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 186,734 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,220. The trade was a 44.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 133,350 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $4,883,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 475,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,400,395.82. This represents a 21.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $459.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vornado Realty Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Vornado Realty Trust to $42 from $34 and kept an outperform rating, suggesting upside potential. Benzinga analyst update

Mizuho raised its price target on Vornado Realty Trust to $42 from $34 and kept an rating, suggesting upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler lifted its target to $42 from $28, while Scotiabank increased its target to $40 from $38, indicating analysts still see value in the stock. Benzinga analyst update

Piper Sandler lifted its target to $42 from $28, while Scotiabank increased its target to $40 from $38, indicating analysts still see value in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Vornado reported that its Q2 2026 earnings release will come on August 3, followed by a conference call on August 4, giving investors a near-term catalyst for a clearer view of operating performance. Vornado earnings release date announcement

Vornado reported that its Q2 2026 earnings release will come on August 3, followed by a conference call on August 4, giving investors a near-term catalyst for a clearer view of operating performance. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a note calling VNO a “strong momentum stock,” which may support trader interest but does not change fundamentals. Zacks momentum article

Zacks published a note calling VNO a “strong momentum stock,” which may support trader interest but does not change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: A new analyst downgrade is the most likely reason for today’s weakness, offsetting the recent bullish target hikes and keeping sentiment mixed. Benzinga downgrade article

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a self‐administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado's business model emphasizes long‐term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company's core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street‐level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

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