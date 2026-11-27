State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,248,425 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 7,868,865 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.41% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $279,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 186.9% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 106.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -120.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.89). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Haim Chera sold 90,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $3,060,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 110,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,741,100. This trade represents a 45.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company's stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning, managing and redeveloping commercial properties. Its portfolio is concentrated in New York City, particularly Manhattan, and includes office buildings and retail properties. The company has also held properties in other major U.S. markets, including Washington, D.C., and San Francisco. Vornado's activities include leasing space to businesses and retailers, operating its properties, and pursuing redevelopment projects to update and reposition its real estate.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vornado Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vornado Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Vornado Realty Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report