Voss Capital LP Purchases Shares of 75,000 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Voss Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,429,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,022.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,813,955 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $151,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,582,387 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $175,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,781 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,602,065 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $78,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,255,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.62.

Get Our Latest Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas bought 3,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 33,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,984. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $25,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,328,108.20. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.7%

ARE stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.41 and a twelve month high of $88.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. The company had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.93%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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