State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA - Free Report) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,194,111 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 3,221,731 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.58% of Voya Financial worth $301,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 29.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 696 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company's stock.

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Voya Financial Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $99.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Voya Financial's payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Trevor Ogle sold 2,093 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.81, for a total value of $200,530.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Voya Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Voya Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc. is a U.S.-based financial services company focused on workplace benefits, retirement plans and investment management. It serves employers, plan sponsors, institutions and individuals, primarily in the United States. The company provides workplace retirement savings plans and related services, along with employee benefits such as group life, disability and supplemental health coverage. Through its investment management business, Voya offers investment strategies and services to institutional and individual clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA - Free Report).

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