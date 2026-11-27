Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII - Free Report) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 119,564 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC's holdings in Lennox International were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LII. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth $1,704,846,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at about $239,217,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,075,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,181,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 3.2% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 240,782 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $137,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel Sessa sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $292,777.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,233,808.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Trading Up 0.1%

LII stock opened at $350.29 on Friday. Lennox International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.00 and a 52 week high of $587.27. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $355.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 62.34%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International, Inc. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Lennox International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Lennox International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from $609.00 to $444.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennox International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $547.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens lowered Lennox International from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Lennox International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $424.00 to $355.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $444.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LII

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International designs, manufactures and markets heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment. Its products include furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, indoor air-quality products and commercial climate-control systems, as well as equipment for commercial and industrial refrigeration. The company serves residential, commercial and refrigeration customers, primarily in North America, and also operates in international markets. Its products are sold through a mix of independent dealers, distributors and direct sales channels.

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