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Voyager Technologies, Inc. $VOYG Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Voyager Technologies logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Comerica Bank massively increased its stake in Voyager Technologies, boosting holdings by 44,598.9% in the fourth quarter to 40,229 shares worth about $1.05 million.
  • VOYG shares jumped 15.9% to open at $29.69, even though the stock remains well below its 52-week high of $73.95.
  • Voyager Technologies beat quarterly earnings expectations with a loss of $0.61 per share versus the expected $0.75 loss, while analysts currently rate the stock Moderate Buy with an average target price of $40.64.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG - Free Report) by 44,598.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,229 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,139 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Voyager Technologies worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYG. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,579,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,544,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. now owns 681,748 shares of the company's stock worth $17,821,000 after purchasing an additional 136,925 shares during the last quarter.

Voyager Technologies Trading Up 15.9%

Shares of VOYG opened at $29.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -10.68. Voyager Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.25 million during the quarter. Voyager Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 72.90%.The company's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Voyager Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VOYG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "underweight" rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price objective on Voyager Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Voyager Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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