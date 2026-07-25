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NYSE:VOYG

Voyager Technologies (VOYG) Stock Price, News & Analysis

Voyager Technologies logo
$25.22 -1.17 (-4.42%)
Closing price 07/24/2026 03:59 PM Eastern
Extended Trading
$25.50 +0.29 (+1.15%)
As of 07/24/2026 07:34 PM Eastern
Extended trading is trading that happens on electronic markets outside of regular trading hours. This is a fair market value extended hours price provided by Massive. Learn more.
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About Voyager Technologies Stock (NYSE:VOYG)

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Key Stats

Today's Range
$25.07
$26.68
50-Day Range
$24.98
$51.95
52-Week Range
$17.41
$52.40
Volume
943,475 shs
Average Volume
1.68 million shs
Market Capitalization
$1.35 billion
P/E Ratio
N/A
Dividend Yield
N/A
Price Target
$43.64
Consensus Rating
Moderate Buy

Company Overview

Voyager Technologies Stock Analysis - MarketRank™

See Top-Rated MarketRank™ Stocks
67th Percentile Overall Score

VOYG MarketRank™: 

Voyager Technologies scored higher than 67% of companies evaluated by MarketBeat, and ranked 27th out of 94 stocks in the manufacturing sector. Scores are calculated by averaging available category scores, with extra weight given to analysis and valuation.

  • Consensus Rating

    Voyager Technologies has received a consensus rating of Moderate Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 2 strong buy ratings, 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 2 sell ratings.

  • Upside Potential

    Voyager Technologies has a consensus price target of $43.64, representing about 73.1% upside from its current price of $25.22.

  • Amount of Analyst Coverage

    Voyager Technologies has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

  • Read more about Voyager Technologies' stock forecast and price target.

  • Earnings Growth

    Earnings for Voyager Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.48) to ($1.62) per share.

  • Price to Earnings Ratio vs. the Market

    The P/E ratio of Voyager Technologies is -9.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

  • Price to Earnings Ratio vs. Sector

    The P/E ratio of Voyager Technologies is -9.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

  • Price to Book Value per Share Ratio

    Voyager Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 3.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

  • Percentage of Shares Shorted

    26.20% of the float of Voyager Technologies has been sold short.

  • Short Interest Ratio / Days to Cover

    Voyager Technologies has a short interest ratio ("days to cover") of 5.82.

  • Change versus previous month

    Short interest in Voyager Technologies has recently decreased by 2.48%, indicating that investor sentiment is improving.

  • Dividend Yield

    Voyager Technologies does not currently pay a dividend.

  • Dividend Growth

    Voyager Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

  • News Sentiment

    Voyager Technologies has a news sentiment score of 1.37. This score is calculated as an average of sentiment of articles about the company over the last seven days and ranges from 2 (good news) to -2 (bad news). This is a higher news sentiment than the 1.06 average news sentiment score of Manufacturing companies.

  • News Coverage This Week

    MarketBeat has tracked 5 news articles for Voyager Technologies this week, compared to 4 articles on an average week.

  • Search Interest

    Only 15 people have searched for VOYG on MarketBeat in the last 30 days. This is a decrease of -35% compared to the previous 30 days.

  • MarketBeat Follows

    Only 15 people have added Voyager Technologies to their MarketBeat watchlist in the last 30 days. This is a decrease of -21% compared to the previous 30 days.

  • Insider Buying vs. Insider Selling

    In the past three months, Voyager Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

  • Percentage Held by Insiders

    27.04% of the stock of Voyager Technologies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

  • Percentage Held by Institutions

    Voyager Technologies has minimal institutional ownership at this time.

  • Read more about Voyager Technologies' insider trading history.
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VOYG Stock News Headlines

Analysts Set Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG) Price Target at $43.64
July 22, 2026  |  americanbankingnews.comhttps://www.americanbankingnews.com/?p=30914385
Voyager Technologies' (VOYG) "Underweight" Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley
July 16, 2026  |  americanbankingnews.comhttps://www.americanbankingnews.com/?p=30901857
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Voyager Technologies (VOYG) Completes Astrobotic Deal And Wins New NASA Lander Contract
July 14, 2026  |  finance.yahoo.comhttps://finance.yahoo.com/markets/stocks/articles/voyager-technologies-voyg-completes-astrobotic-161446511.html
Voyager Technologies (VOYG) Closes Astrobotic Deal, Is It Still 92% Below Fair Value?
July 14, 2026  |  finance.yahoo.comhttps://finance.yahoo.com/markets/stocks/articles/voyager-technologies-voyg-closes-astrobotic-171315510.html
Voyager Technologies (VOYG) Stock Looks Reasonable On Growth But Rich On Sales
July 14, 2026  |  finance.yahoo.comhttps://finance.yahoo.com/markets/stocks/articles/voyager-technologies-voyg-stock-looks-031344431.html
Voyager Technologies Completes Astrobotic Acquisition And Was Just Awarded a $298 Million Contract From NASA
July 13, 2026  |  fool.comhttps://www.fool.com/investing/2026/07/13/voyager-technologies-completes-astrobotic-acquisition-and-was-just-awarded-a-298-million-contract-from-nasa/
Voyager Technologies completes Astrobotic acquisition; expands NASA lunar push
July 13, 2026  |  seekingalpha.comhttps://seekingalpha.com/news/4613233-voyager-technologies-completes-astrobotic-acquisition-expands-nasa-lunar-push
See More Headlines

VOYG Stock Analysis - Frequently Asked Questions

Voyager Technologies' stock was trading at $26.15 at the beginning of the year. Since then, VOYG stock has decreased by 3.6% and is now trading at $25.2150.

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May, 4th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.14. Voyager Technologies's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Read the conference call transcript.

Voyager Technologies (VOYG) raised $340 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, June 11th 2025. The company issued 12,348,387 shares at a price of $26.00-$29.00 per share.

Top institutional shareholders of Voyager Technologies include Tema ETFs LLC (2.53%), World Equity Group Inc. (0.07%) and FNY Investment Advisers LLC.

Shares of VOYG stock can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, Fidelity, and Vanguard Brokerage Services.

Company Calendar

Last Earnings
5/04/2026
Today
7/26/2026
Fiscal Year End
12/31/2026
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Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange
NYSE
Sector
Manufacturing
Industry
Guided Missiles And Space Vehicles And Parts
Sub-Industry
Defense
Current Symbol
NYSE:VOYG
Previous Symbol
NYSE:VOYG
CIK
1788060
Web
N/A
Phone
(303) 618-2040
Fax
N/A
Employees
505
Year Founded
2019

Price Target and Rating

Average Price Target for Voyager Technologies
$43.64
High Price Target
$60.00
Low Price Target
$21.00
Potential Upside/Downside
+73.1%
Consensus Rating
Moderate Buy
Rating Score (0-4)
2.77
Research Coverage
13 Analysts

Profitability

EPS (Trailing Twelve Months)
($2.78)
Trailing P/E Ratio
N/A
Forward P/E Ratio
N/A
P/E Growth
N/A
Net Income
-$104.81 million
Net Margins
-72.90%
Pretax Margin
-76.34%
Return on Equity
-18.42%
Return on Assets
-10.64%

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio
1.11
Current Ratio
4.57
Quick Ratio
4.52

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales
$166.42 million
Price / Sales
8.11
Cash Flow
N/A
Price / Cash Flow
N/A
Book Value
$7.99 per share
Price / Book
3.16

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares
53,500,000
Free Float
39,037,000
Market Cap
$1.35 billion
Optionable
N/A
Beta
N/A

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This page (NYSE:VOYG) was last updated on 7/26/2026 by MarketBeat.com Staff.
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