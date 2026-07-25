We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities. Our solutions include communications and intelligence collection systems, defense systems, advanced space technology, in-space infrastructure and space mission services. Our business consists of diversified solutions across three business segments: Defense & National Security, Space Solutions and Starlab Space Stations. Since 2019, we have accomplished significant achievements in each of these segments, including the successful deployment of first-of-its-kind missile defense maneuvering capabilities, the development of groundbreaking space technology and the selection by NASA to develop a replacement for the ISS. We operate a flexible business model that allows us to serve both as a “prime” contractor, providing fulsome and integrated solutions directly to customers, as well as a “merchant supplier,” or subcontractor, providing critical technologies to support several commercial and government programs across the space and national security sectors. Our key partners and customers include Palantir, NASA, Lockheed Martin, the U.S. Air Force and Sierra Space. Our ability to serve in both prime and merchant supplier capacities with these customers and partners allows us to selectively participate in a wide range of programs in whichever capacity is more attractive to us. Prime contractor roles allow us to lead the entirety of a program, managing the supply chain, technology integration and end customer relationship. Merchant Supplier roles are an opportunity for us to supply our differentiated technologies to a broader range of programs and support multiple prime competitors, on attractive terms. Our ability to serve in both capacities allows us to selectively participate in a wide range of programs in whichever capacity is best suited to our solution, financial contribution and probability of win. Our growth strategy includes organic and inorganic expansion, leveraging our existing technologies and pairing out our software capabilities with our hardware, leading to the development of new solutions to meet customer needs. Since 2019, we have executed and successfully vertically and horizontally integrated seven acquisitions, and have grown our revenue to $144.2 million in 2024 and $34.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. In addition, we received cash proceeds of $3.0 million in 2022, $62.0 million in 2023, $62.2 million in 2024 and $20.0 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025 (with $70.3 million of eligible proceeds remaining as of March 31, 2025) from our $217.5 million development grant with NASA to design Starlab, the commercial space station replacement for the ISS which is set to be decommissioned in 2030. We intend to operate Starlab through Starlab JV, a Voyager-led and majority-owned global joint venture, with international equity partners that include Airbus, Mitsubishi, MDA Space and Palantir. Our growth and increased size and scale are the result of investment and focus on our key technology offerings, as well as our ability to attract, cultivate and integrate accretive acquisitions. Additionally, the threat environment is driving investment in solutions that cross multiple domains, such as missile defense programs that require interoperability among space-, air- and ground-based systems. Our position and technology heritage across multiple domains and systems positions us well to support this trend towards increasing convergence. Our business consists of diversified solutions across three business segments: • Defense & National Security, which provides innovative mission-critical solutions to protect dynamic and contested domains. We pioneer communications technologies, guidance, navigation and controls, signals intelligence and defense systems. • Space Solutions, which delivers space infrastructure, advanced space technology, science systems and mission services that power commercial, academic and government missions from low-Earth orbit to deep space. • Starlab Space Stations, which is a commercial space station planned to succeed the ISS and provide continued permanent human presence in space. It is operated through our U.S.-led global joint venture with Airbus, Mitsubishi, MDA Space and Palantir, among others. --- We operate in markets that have tailwinds supporting investment from both commercial and government clients worldwide. From a Defense & National Security perspective, we believe our solutions serve a total addressable market of $163 billion. Our serviceable addressable market is $11 billion. Our Space Solutions & Starlab Space Stations segments serve a total addressable market of $16 billion, of which we serve $1 billion. There are significant opportunities both in the U.S. as well as for allied international economics and governments. Our business thrives through collaboration and synergies across our various business segments. Our ability to share technology, identify cross-selling opportunities and realize cost savings through improved organizational efficiency drives our growth and financial performance. For example, we are developing artificial intelligence powered edge computing units to operate across Earth and space, layered with Palantir’s operating system and our end-to-end intelligence analytics platform, to deliver real-time intelligence capabilities for defense and national security applications and for space exploration. Starlab’s technical design and business case benefit tremendously from our broader organization, aiding in our continued development of the project. We are distinctively positioned as a leader in space science and commercialization and we intend to bring the extensive business development, mission design, management and customer service experience of our Space Solutions segment to support the development and operations of our Starlab Space Stations segment. We maintain long-term relationships with many of the industry’s largest and most important blue-chip customers, across both government agencies and commercial entities. Since our founding and through March 31, 2025, we have been awarded approximately $800 million in contracts and SAAs. Our largest customer is NASA, which represented 25.6% of our revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 19.7% of our revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Our close relationship with government customers highlights the public-private partnership model that has been a significant driver of growth in the national security and space industries and commercialization opportunities. For example, we attached the Bishop Airlock to the ISS in 2020, demonstrating the viability of the public-private partnership model for the development of critical commercial space infrastructure and paving the way for our partnership with NASA on Starlab. We expect this partnership model to continue to provide us with a significant opportunity to participate in critical national security and space technology development in the future. For example, in 2023, in addition to the $800 million in contracts and SAAs discussed above, we were awarded a $900 million ceiling IDIQ contract by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Architecture and Integration Directorate to deliver a cost-effective intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance system. We believe we are well-positioned to benefit from this funding mechanism given our close relationships with government customers and our track record as a reliable technology and solutions provider. Although we see our relationship with the U.S. government as a positive, we do rely on this relationship for a substantial portion of our business. Changes to the U.S. government’s priorities and spending, or delays or reductions in spending, could have a material adverse effect on us. We benefit from business segments that serve varied end markets as well as meaningful customer diversity. We believe that our revenue diversification provides significant resiliency and positions us well to capitalize on new business opportunities across markets and customers. --- We also receive meaningful cash proceeds from our development grants for research and development, providing further diversity for financing our initiatives. Development grants allow us to receive sizeable funding from our customers to develop what we believe are next-generation technologies without having significant cash constraints due to our size. We also work hand-in-hand with our customers to create solutions addressing directly their needs. In December 2021, our subsidiary Nanoracks was awarded a SAA, which was subsequently transferred to us, and which we subsequently transferred to Starlab JV, under Phase I of NASA’s CDFF program as part of the agency’s effort to foster a commercial space station to succeed the ISS. Through this SAA, we were initially awarded $160 million in development grants—the largest CDFF award from NASA—to pursue the design and development of Starlab through 2026. In 2023, Northrop Grumman, another CDFF SAA recipient, withdrew its space station program and joined our effort as a strategic supply chain partner to Starlab. Subsequently, we were awarded an additional $58 million in development grants under our CDFF SAA, bringing our total grant to $217.5 million. As we achieve certain program milestones, cash proceeds are paid to us from the $217.5 million total grant, including $3.0 million paid in 2022, $62.0 million paid in 2023, $62.2 million paid in 2024, and $20.0 million paid in the three months ended March 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, we have $70.3 million of our development grant remaining. On January 13, 2025, we achieved the first milestone by successfully completing the preliminary design review in collaboration with NASA, an important step toward full-scale production. The next milestone is detailed design and hardware development, leading to a Critical Design Review to confirm Starlab’s readiness. The U.S. government continues to support investment in these technologies. For example, NASA’s fiscal year 2026 budget request includes approximately $2.1 billion for commercial LEO development through 2030. Based on our previous success receiving grants, we believe we are well-positioned to win future development grants and contracts from NASA and other space agencies to aid in funding the development of Starlab. Additionally, in 2025, we received an award of $15 million by the Texas Space Commission as part of their Space Exploration and Aeronautics Research Fund grant program to help support Starlab and grow its ecosystem of suppliers and customers across Texas. --- We are supported by a highly skilled workforce operating across our facility footprint. We believe our footprint is well-aligned with our markets, enabling close collaboration with government and commercial customers, reliable manufacturing operations and access to the required testing environment for our technologies. In addition to our footprint, our Starlab Space Stations segment benefits from access to the existing facilities and operations of our equity and strategic partners, lowering direct capital expenditure needs for Starlab development. These equity and strategic partners are also helping develop and deliver technologies, solutions and hardware for Starlab. Our principal executive offices are located in Denver, Colorado.