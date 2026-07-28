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5 Space Stocks Face a Brutal Correction: Which Ones Are Still Buys?

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
July 28, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Rocket Lab Right Now?

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

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Ryan Hasson
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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Rocket Lab (RKLB)
3.7994 of 5 stars		$61.38-8.3%N/AN/AModerate Buy$110.29
AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)
3.6466 of 5 stars		$53.60-8.0%N/AN/AHold$86.95
Redwire (RDW)
2.9936 of 5 stars		$8.17-7.5%N/AN/AModerate Buy$15.44
Intuitive Machines (LUNR)
3.4019 of 5 stars		$12.16-8.7%N/AN/AHold$33.31
Voyager Technologies (VOYG)
3.1291 of 5 stars		$25.47-3.0%N/AN/AModerate Buy$43.64
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