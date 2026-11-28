Durable Capital Partners LP cut its position in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC - Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 862,262 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 118,048 shares during the period. VSE accounts for 1.5% of Durable Capital Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 3.07% of VSE worth $142,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in VSE by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VSE alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Cuomo sold 1,874 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.88, for a total value of $338,969.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,043,625.36. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

VSE Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $180.50 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $169.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.44. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. VSE Corporation has a 52 week low of $138.85 and a 52 week high of $247.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. VSE had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $541.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that VSE Corporation will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. VSE's payout ratio is 9.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on VSEC shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of VSE from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of VSE from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on VSEC

About VSE

VSE Corporation is a provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul services. Through its Aviation segment, the company supplies replacement parts and provides repair and technical services for commercial, business and general aviation customers. VSE also serves the vehicle fleet aftermarket, distributing parts and related products and providing support to government and commercial fleet operators. The company traces its roots to 1959, when it was founded as Value Engineering Company to provide engineering and technical services to the U.S. government.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider VSE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and VSE wasn't on the list.

While VSE currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report