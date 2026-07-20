Wabtec $WAB is Hahn Capital Management LLC's Largest Position

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,795 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 9,212 shares during the period. Wabtec accounts for approximately 7.0% of Hahn Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC's holdings in Wabtec were worth $11,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wabtec during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabtec news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total transaction of $285,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,047.50. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.07, for a total value of $304,787.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,212,071.98. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,734 shares of company stock worth $1,504,571. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wabtec Price Performance

WAB opened at $261.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $184.26 and a 1 year high of $284.91. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $264.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wabtec will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Wabtec's payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Wabtec from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens raised Wabtec to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabtec presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wabtec

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Further Reading

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