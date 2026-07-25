Wabtec $WAB Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 286.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,832 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 91,814 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of Wabtec worth $30,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Wabtec by 1.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in Wabtec by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,051 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabtec Stock Up 1.4%

WAB stock opened at $302.22 on Friday. Wabtec has a one year low of $184.26 and a one year high of $302.96. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $265.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 10.59%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Wabtec's payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wabtec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Wabtec from $284.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabtec has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $310.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WAB

More Wabtec News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wabtec this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $303,612.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,391,541.62. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,158,047.50. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 5,734 shares of company stock worth $1,504,571 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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