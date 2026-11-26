Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,242 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 83,734 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Wabtec worth $46,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. now owns 5,672 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Wabtec by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wabtec by 0.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,087 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.79, for a total transaction of $317,175.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,892,867.45. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wabtec from $338.00 to $334.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on Wabtec from $293.00 to $292.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wabtec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Wabtec from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabtec presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $328.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Wabtec

Wabtec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $288.02 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $286.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. Wabtec has a one year low of $205.02 and a one year high of $307.96.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Wabtec's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Wabtec's payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation designs, manufactures and services equipment, systems and digital technologies for the global rail industry. Its products include freight and passenger locomotives, braking systems, components, signaling and train-control technologies, and related maintenance and modernization services. The company serves freight railroads, passenger transit agencies and other transportation customers in North America and international markets. Its offerings also include digital tools intended to support rail safety, efficiency and asset management.

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