Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,673 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 154,327 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP's holdings in Wabtec were worth $21,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAB. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Wabtec by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 163,242 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $46,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,734 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Wabtec by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,618 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $43,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 2.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,087 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.79, for a total value of $317,175.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,892,867.45. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wabtec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $296.15 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $287.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.10. Wabtec has a 52 week low of $206.75 and a 52 week high of $307.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.20 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Wabtec's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wabtec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Wabtec from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wabtec from $338.00 to $334.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Wabtec from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wabtec from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $328.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAB

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation designs, manufactures and services equipment, systems and digital technologies for the global rail industry. Its products include freight and passenger locomotives, braking systems, components, signaling and train-control technologies, and related maintenance and modernization services. The company serves freight railroads, passenger transit agencies and other transportation customers in North America and international markets. Its offerings also include digital tools intended to support rail safety, efficiency and asset management.

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