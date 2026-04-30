Wagner Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invvlu Mu Incm $IIM

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM - Free Report) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,176 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 103,238 shares during the period. Invvlu Mu Incm makes up about 0.6% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned 0.50% of Invvlu Mu Incm worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIM. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company's stock.

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Invvlu Mu Incm Stock Performance

Shares of IIM opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Invvlu Mu Incm has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49.

Invvlu Mu Incm Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0771 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

About Invvlu Mu Incm

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM - Free Report).

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