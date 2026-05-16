Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys New Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 0.06% of LeMaitre Vascular as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Freedom Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.60.

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LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 2.2%

LMAT stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 24.35%.The business had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.080 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. Analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. LeMaitre Vascular's payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,881 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total value of $3,030,385.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,430,019 shares in the company, valued at $155,428,765.11. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,044 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $560,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,956.20. The trade was a 56.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,891 shares of company stock valued at $28,969,086. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

Further Reading

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