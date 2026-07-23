Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. $CAPR

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 177,543 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,397,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Capricor Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,141 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 116,373 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,273 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,450 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 42.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 232,536 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 69,515 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of CAPR opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.42. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Capricor Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Anthony Bergmann sold 25,000 shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,223 shares in the company, valued at $260,669.10. This trade represents a 75.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,658. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capricor Therapeutics Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company's leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

Further Reading

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