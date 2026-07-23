Walleye Capital LLC Buys 228,447 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) by 1,422.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,509 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 228,447 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ExlService worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ExlService by 44.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 202,151 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 62,155 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 75.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,557 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 123.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,308 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company's stock.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $570.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $557.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.66%.The company's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $148,257.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,426,215.34. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 153,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,632,574.90. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut ExlService from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.50.

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About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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