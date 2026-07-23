Walleye Capital LLC Buys 3,066 Shares of Dillard's, Inc. $DDS

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS - Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,008 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Dillard's worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dillard's by 24.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,681 shares of the company's stock worth $17,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard's by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dillard's in the fourth quarter worth about $36,598,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard's in the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dillard's by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,895 shares of the company's stock worth $41,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company's stock.

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Dillard's Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE DDS opened at $589.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dillard's, Inc. has a 12 month low of $449.64 and a 12 month high of $741.97.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $16.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.13 by $5.91. Dillard's had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 10.09%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.39 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dillard's, Inc. will post 35.26 EPS for the current year.

Dillard's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Dillard's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Dillard's from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Dillard's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dillard's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dillard's from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $521.33.

View Our Latest Report on Dillard's

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard's

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 400 shares of Dillard's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.18, for a total transaction of $243,672.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,183,177. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dillard's

Dillard's, Inc NYSE: DDS, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard's equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men's and women's apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

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