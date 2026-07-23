Walleye Capital LLC Grows Position in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 41,840 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Allegion worth $14,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

Allegion Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE:ALLE opened at $140.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $183.11. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company's 50 day moving average is $133.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). Allegion had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $547,639.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,375.50. This represents a 31.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Allegion from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore upgraded Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $160.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

See Also

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