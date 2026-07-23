Walleye Capital LLC Has $27.79 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 348.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,615 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 94,478 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Five Below worth $27,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $1,416,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 13.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 184,518 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Five Below by 63.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Wolfe Research raised Five Below from a "cautious" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Five Below to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Five Below from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

Five Below Price Performance

Five Below stock opened at $204.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $251.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.67%.The business's revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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