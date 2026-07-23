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Walleye Capital LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. $CCRN

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Cross Country Healthcare logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Walleye Capital LLC nearly doubled its stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter, buying an additional 249,356 shares and bringing its total to 503,034 shares worth about $4.73 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also changed positions in CCRN, and institutions now own 96.03% of the company’s stock, indicating heavy institutional ownership.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” with an average target price of $12.05, even though Cross Country Healthcare recently beat earnings and revenue estimates.
  • Five stocks we like better than Cross Country Healthcare.

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN - Free Report) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,034 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 249,356 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 1.56% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 50.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,424 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,586 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.25 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCRN

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $13.25 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a market cap of $428.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.45.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 9.84%.The company had revenue of $241.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $237.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in the recruitment, placement and management of nursing and allied health professionals on both a travel and permanent basis. Through its integrated platform, Cross Country Healthcare serves hospitals, health systems, and long-term care facilities by matching qualified clinical talent with patient care needs across diverse care settings.

The company's core service offerings include travel nurse and allied health staffing, per diem staffing, permanent placement services, and managed services programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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