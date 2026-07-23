Walleye Capital LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON - Free Report) by 703.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,423,719 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,246,557 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of Peloton Interactive worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 112,523 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $583,994.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Saqib Baig sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 234,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,324,700.36. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 172,571 shares of company stock valued at $906,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of PTON opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.52. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company's core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Peloton Interactive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Peloton Interactive wasn't on the list.

While Peloton Interactive currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here