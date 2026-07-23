Walleye Capital LLC Has $6.76 Million Position in Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN - Free Report) by 143.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,464 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,792 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Karman worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRMN. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Karman by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Karman by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,072 shares of the company's stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karman by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 373 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Karman by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,964 shares of the company's stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Karman by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

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Karman Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:KRMN opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.68 and a 1-year high of $118.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.81 and a beta of 0.51. The business's 50-day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.03.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Karman had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 5.73%.The company had revenue of $151.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $150.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Karman's revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Karman Holdings Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Karman in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Karman to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Karman from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Karman from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $100.00 price objective on Karman in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Karman

Karman Profile

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

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