Walleye Capital LLC Has $7.92 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO - Free Report) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,775 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 128,074 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Lincoln Electric worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.8% during the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,314 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company's stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $249.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.22 and a 12 month high of $310.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $260.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.40.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric's payout ratio is 32.61%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 845 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total transaction of $232,214.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,560,954.39. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $280.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 price target on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $299.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: LECO is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company's portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

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