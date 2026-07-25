Walleye Capital LLC Has $904,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Inc $CNS

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS - Free Report) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,449 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 156,124 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC's holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 569 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 754.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNS

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

NYSE:CNS opened at $81.31 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.50.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $151.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cohen & Steers Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Cohen & Steers's dividend payout ratio is 82.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

In other news, EVP Daniel Noonan sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $337,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,217,979.06. This represents a 13.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly traded investment management firm specializing in real estate securities and alternative income strategies. Founded in 1986 by Martin Cohen and Robert Steers, the company has built a reputation for expertise in listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) and related equities. Headquartered in New York City, Cohen & Steers applies a research-driven approach to identify value and income opportunities across global property markets.

The firm offers a diverse range of investment products, including mutual funds, closed-end funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

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