Walleye Capital LLC Invests $23.34 Million in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 400,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,345,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.45% of Kodiak Gas Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,593,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,988,000 after buying an additional 1,287,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,170,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,771,000 after buying an additional 1,559,172 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,271,553 shares of the company's stock worth $159,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,008 shares of the company's stock worth $124,916,000 after buying an additional 806,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,555 shares of the company's stock worth $181,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KGS. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of KGS opened at $66.97 on Thursday. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 90.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business's 50-day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.21.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.23 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Kodiak Gas Services's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Kodiak Gas Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 264.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ewan William Hamilton sold 2,729 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $187,263.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,169,558.54. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William Chad Lenamon sold 1,000 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 87,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,917,660.26. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 13,523 shares of company stock valued at $921,319 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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