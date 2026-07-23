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Walleye Capital LLC Invests $4.41 Million in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Broadridge Financial Solutions logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Walleye Capital LLC opened a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, buying 27,164 shares valued at about $4.41 million in the first quarter.
  • Broadridge reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $2.72 on revenue of $1.95 billion, and it maintained FY 2026 guidance of $9.41 to $9.58 EPS.
  • The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.975 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 2.7%, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $221.57.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,164 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 994 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $155. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BR stock opened at $144.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.84. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.83 and a 1-year high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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