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Walleye Capital LLC Invests $5.10 Million in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
EMCOR Group logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Walleye Capital LLC opened a new position in EMCOR Group during Q1, buying 6,909 shares valued at about $5.1 million.
  • Several institutional investors also added to or initiated stakes in EMCOR, and hedge funds and other institutions now own 92.59% of the company.
  • EMCOR reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $6.84 beating estimates and revenue of $4.63 billion topping expectations; the company also raised FY2026 guidance and maintains a Moderate Buy analyst consensus.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,909 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $5,101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EME. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total transaction of $802,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,591,271. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,741.22. This trade represents a 16.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $756.59 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $563.20 and a 52-week high of $951.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business's fifty day moving average is $818.84 and its 200 day moving average is $783.72.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $871.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EME

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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