Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT - Free Report) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,988 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 703,624 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.28% of OUTFRONT Media worth $13,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 9.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 85,971 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,980,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $80,393,000 after acquiring an additional 448,993 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,888 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research set a $38.00 price objective on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

NYSE:OUT opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $429.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.44 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. OUTFRONT Media's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Insider Activity at OUTFRONT Media

In other news, EVP James Michael Norton acquired 4,130 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.81 per share, with a total value of $127,245.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $127,245.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $160,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,826,859.76. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $629,600. Insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

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