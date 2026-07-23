Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,362 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 39,127 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Camden Property Trust worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $202,304,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $154,587,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,846,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $410,755,000 after buying an additional 1,130,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,452,355 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $380,035,000 after buying an additional 957,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,113,896 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $232,698,000 after buying an additional 825,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPT. UBS Group lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.75 price objective on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Camden Property Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Camden Property Trust to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $116.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.1%

CPT stock opened at $111.97 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.34 and a 200-day moving average of $107.25.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust's payout ratio is currently 118.44%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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