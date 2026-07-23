Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $EYPT

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,023 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.75.

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Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $12.66 on Thursday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.54% and a negative net margin of 3,566.63%.The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of ocular diseases. The company's proprietary platform centers on sustained-release formulations designed to improve drug delivery to the posterior segment of the eye, addressing conditions that often require repeated intravitreal injections or intensive topical regimens. Eyepoint's commercial strategy combines in-house sales and marketing capabilities with targeted partnerships to bring its therapies to ophthalmologists and retina specialists across the United States.

Eyepoint's lead products include YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant indicated for the prevention of relapse in non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension approved for postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery.

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