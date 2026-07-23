Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 432,886 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC - Free Report) by 1,749.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,635 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 432,886 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 1.25% of SPS Commerce worth $25,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 545.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 2,130.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SPS Commerce from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson set a $55.00 target price on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $60.00 target price on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $75.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $141.98.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $192.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.730-4.760 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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